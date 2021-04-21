Richard White Sells 155,489 Shares of WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) insider Richard White sold 155,489 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$31.83 ($22.74), for a total transaction of A$4,949,214.87 ($3,535,153.48).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.027 dividend. This is a boost from WiseTech Global’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. WiseTech Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.87%.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics industry in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company develops, sells, and implements software solutions that enable logistics service providers to facilitate the movement and storage of goods and information.

