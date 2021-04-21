RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on RNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on RingCentral from $530.00 to $410.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on RingCentral from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $427.57.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral stock opened at $325.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $215.05 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.40 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $334.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other RingCentral news, insider Praful Shah sold 12,258 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.21, for a total transaction of $5,150,934.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,907,012.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.84, for a total value of $146,242.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,667,660.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,043 shares of company stock worth $18,705,641. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.