Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Insider Jakob Stausholm Acquires 6 Shares

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) insider Jakob Stausholm acquired 6 shares of Rio Tinto Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, with a total value of £364.14 ($475.75).

Shares of RIO traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,980 ($78.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,514,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,021. The company has a market cap of £96.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 5,708.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,448.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of GBX 3,519 ($45.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 6,561 ($85.72).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of GBX 288.63 ($3.77) per share. This represents a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous dividend of $119.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) price target on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,548 ($72.48).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

