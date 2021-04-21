Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.02. 122,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,002. The stock has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIO. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,165,772 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $915,109,000 after buying an additional 371,849 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 6,978.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 205,853 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 202,945 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after purchasing an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 905,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $68,133,000 after acquiring an additional 159,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,981,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.