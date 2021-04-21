Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.
RIO traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.02. 122,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,378,002. The stock has a market cap of $106.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.67. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $92.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
About Rio Tinto Group
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.
Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.