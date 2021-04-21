Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,380 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.38% of Riverview Bancorp worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $354,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after buying an additional 53,502 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

RVSB stock opened at $6.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $152.17 million, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.83. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $14.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RVSB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Riverview Bancorp from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.