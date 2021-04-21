Robert Bernshteyn Sells 50,000 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total value of $13,234,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,624,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coupa Software alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,603 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $2,462,305.23.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total transaction of $17,835,000.00.

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $263.12. The company had a trading volume of 31,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,320. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.30 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.93. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $150.88 and a twelve month high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 1.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter.

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.13.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.