Robert W. Baird Reiterates Neutral Rating for Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of RPAI opened at $11.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.93 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 6.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,162.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

