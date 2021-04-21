Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.62. Rocky Brands posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full year earnings of $3.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCKY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

RCKY stock opened at $55.84 on Friday. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $61.45. The firm has a market cap of $404.90 million, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

