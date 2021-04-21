Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 330 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 330 price objective by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 320 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 365 target price on shares of Rogers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 441 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 310 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a CHF 290 price target on shares of Rogers and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of CHF 342.07.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a fifty-two week low of CHF 214.30 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.