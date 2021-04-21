Root, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 26th (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Root’s (NASDAQ:ROOT) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, April 26th. Root had issued 26,830,845 shares in its initial public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $724,432,815 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Root in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Root from $23.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

ROOT stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16. Root has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $29.48.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Root will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Root news, CTO Daniel Manges sold 36,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $403,975.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Canal Insurance CO purchased a new position in shares of Root during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Root during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Root in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in Root during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers auto, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners.

