Roth Capital Increases Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target to $380.00

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Roth Capital from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.11% from the stock’s previous close.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.00.

Generac stock opened at $313.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.56. Generac has a 12-month low of $90.30 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 34.03%. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total transaction of $2,248,633.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total transaction of $9,424,631.16. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,480 shares of company stock worth $13,322,515. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Generac by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

About Generac

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

