Rothschild Investment Corp IL Grows Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 253,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $826,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth $46,875,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 137,840 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $69.65 on Wednesday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $70.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $233.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

