Rothschild Investment Corp IL Raises Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.95.

NYSE:YUM opened at $117.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.15. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $118.97. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

