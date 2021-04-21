Rothschild Investment Corp IL Sells 126 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares during the last quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after purchasing an additional 49,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $133.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average is $120.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.