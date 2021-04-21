Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Westlake Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 315.6% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (down from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.50.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 16,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $1,547,102.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,056,589.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 15,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total transaction of $1,490,578.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,519 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,449 over the last 90 days. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:WLK opened at $92.88 on Wednesday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $36.09 and a 12 month high of $97.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.76, a PEG ratio of 38.49 and a beta of 1.62.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.13%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

