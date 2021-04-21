Sabal Trust CO Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sabal Trust CO reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $10,632,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,164.00.

GOOGL opened at $2,279.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,118.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,865.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,205.00 and a 12-month high of $2,304.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.35 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.