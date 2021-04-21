SafeCoin (SAFE) Price Down 8.4% This Week

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 16.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 21st. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. SafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $65.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,036.57 or 0.99909008 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00037192 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00012033 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.90 or 0.00555298 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.47 or 0.00385693 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.82 or 0.00912787 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.49 or 0.00149744 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004367 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

