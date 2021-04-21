Safehold (SAFE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd. Analysts expect Safehold to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 38.08%. The business had revenue of $39.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. On average, analysts expect Safehold to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $69.41 on Wednesday. Safehold has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 61.43 and a beta of -0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1623 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.03%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. Insiders have sold a total of 84,233 shares of company stock worth $6,383,029 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.40.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

