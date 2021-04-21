Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $265.00 at Truist Securities

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.36.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $236.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $247.60.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.61 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Saia will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Saia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

