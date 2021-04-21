Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $265.00 at Truist Securities

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $220.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens upgraded Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.36.
NASDAQ SAIA opened at $236.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a 52 week low of $69.03 and a 52 week high of $247.60.
In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total value of $754,391.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,866.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Saia by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Saia during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
