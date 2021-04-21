Saia (SAIA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA):

4/21/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $220.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $220.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $265.00.

4/13/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

4/13/2021 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “

4/7/2021 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.

4/6/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Saia had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $208.00.

3/10/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $188.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $208.00.

NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.96. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $247.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 3,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.34, for a total transaction of $754,391.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,866.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total value of $1,807,005.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

