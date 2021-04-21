Saia (SAIA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Saia (NASDAQ: SAIA):
- 4/21/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/21/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $220.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $220.00 to $265.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $220.00 to $265.00.
- 4/13/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.
- 4/13/2021 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Saia Inc., is a leading multi-regional less-than-truckload (LTL) carrier. It is a leading transportation company that provides a variety of trucking transportation and supply chain solutions to a broad range of industries, including the retail, petrochemical and manufacturing industries. Saia Inc., serves a wide variety of customers by offering regional, interregional and national LTL services and selected TL services across the United States. It offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, non-asset truckload, and logistic services. Saia LTL Freight operates 152 terminals in 38 states and is headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia. “
- 4/7/2021 – Saia was upgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $230.00.
- 4/6/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $125.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2021 – Saia had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $208.00.
- 3/10/2021 – Saia had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $188.00 to $200.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Saia was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $202.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $208.00.
NASDAQ:SAIA traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,086. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.96. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $69.03 and a one year high of $247.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.
Recommended Story: G-20
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.