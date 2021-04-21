Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Upgraded at BNP Paribas

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Salzgitter from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Baader Bank upgraded Salzgitter from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Salzgitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.75.

SZGPY opened at $3.16 on Monday. Salzgitter has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

