Sanders Morris Harris LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 168.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 569,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,900 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor accounts for approximately 1.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $346,847,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 611.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,773,609 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $85,910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,300 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $87,918,000 after buying an additional 7,233,265 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $59,070,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,468,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $74,434,000 after buying an additional 5,606,693 shares during the period. 48.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 492,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,638,867. The company has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $13.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

