Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $4.33 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Cintas comprises approximately 0.9% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTAS. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the third quarter worth $357,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at $441,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $345.00. 812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,036. The company has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $345.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.63. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $187.98 and a 1 year high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

