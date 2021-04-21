Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases 215 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,522,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PEP traded up $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.97. The company had a trading volume of 141,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,698,313. The stock has a market cap of $203.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Story: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.