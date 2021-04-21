Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 895,300 Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 895,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned about 0.90% of Remark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MARK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Remark by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 1,402,649 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in Remark by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,481,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 817,172 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Remark by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,285,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Remark in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Remark in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MARK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Remark from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of Remark stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $1.84. 9,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,366. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.11. Remark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.37 and a 52 week high of $4.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 3.34.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

