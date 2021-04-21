Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.82

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 24399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sasol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.
The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.
Sasol Company Profile (NYSE:SSL)
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.