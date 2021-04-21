Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.82

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.82 and last traded at $16.79, with a volume of 24399 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SSL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sasol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sasol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sasol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Sasol in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

