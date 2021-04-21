Savix (SVX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Savix coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.43 or 0.00037039 BTC on exchanges. Savix has a market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $346,485.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Savix has traded 11.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00068024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00020662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000360 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00094292 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $371.21 or 0.00672966 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.58 or 0.07218224 BTC.

About Savix

Savix (CRYPTO:SVX) is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 93,988 coins and its circulating supply is 67,831 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

