Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) Insider Sells A$326,759.00 in Stock

Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) insider Paul Crawford sold 8,168,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total value of A$326,759.00 ($233,399.29).

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Get Sayona Mining alerts:

About Sayona Mining

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral assets in Australia and Canada. It primarily explores for lithium and graphite. The company's flagship project is the Authier Lithium Project located in Quebec, Canada.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Sayona Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sayona Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.