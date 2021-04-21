Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.65

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.65 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

SCFLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.