Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Lifted by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 33.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,594. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.91. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.05 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

