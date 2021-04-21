Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 33.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 731.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.31. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.98.

