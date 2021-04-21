Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Bought by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 459.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,345 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,775 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $61.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $62.39.

