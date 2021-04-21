Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $735.08 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post $735.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $719.30 million to $764.49 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $725.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.52 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $762.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

SGMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $9.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Scientific Games stock traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,705. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Scientific Games by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Scientific Games by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Scientific Games by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Scientific Games by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Scientific Games by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

