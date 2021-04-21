Scotiabank Boosts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to $80.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RCI. CIBC cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Rogers Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

RCI stock opened at $48.72 on Monday. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of $37.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 172,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,928,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 962,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,980,000 after buying an additional 44,981 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $8,678,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $19,859,000 after buying an additional 27,234 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

