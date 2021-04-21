ScPrime (SCP) Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 20th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 5.3% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a market capitalization of $5.89 million and $31,885.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002594 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00061845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00068510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00021375 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.89 or 0.00280550 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.74 or 0.00188502 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 41,109,214 coins and its circulating supply is 34,425,603 coins. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

Buying and Selling ScPrime

ScPrime can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

