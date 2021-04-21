Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the March 15th total of 244,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SDRLF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Seadrill has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.25.

Seadrill Company Profile

Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.

