Seagate Technology (STX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect Seagate Technology to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $82.41 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $83.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.46. The company has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.64%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STX. Mizuho increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $331,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,214 shares of company stock valued at $9,657,196. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

