SeaWorld Entertainment Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,881 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 570% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,176 call options.

In related news, COO Walter Bogumil sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 200,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,085,262.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,458 shares of company stock worth $2,261,882 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 842.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 29,461 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 453,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. 97.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEAS opened at $52.04 on Wednesday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.99 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative net margin of 50.54% and a negative return on equity of 352.53%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current year.

SEAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $27.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.