Seele-N (SEELE) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.65 Million

Seele-N (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. One Seele-N coin can currently be purchased for $0.0109 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Seele-N has a total market cap of $7.65 million and $6.56 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.23 or 0.00068226 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00094131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.60 or 0.00647094 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00049575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N is a coin. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. The official website for Seele-N is seele.pro . Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech . The official message board for Seele-N is medium.com/seeletech

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele’s neural consensus algorithm was inspired by the inner workings of the human brain. It asynchronously processes and sorts data in a large-scale decentralized environment, using ε-differential agreements to allow all nodes within a network to reach consensus. Compared to existing consensus algorithms, it ensures greater fault-tolerance and is significantly more efficient. Its performance also scales linearly as network size increases, allowing it to be widely adaptable to many different use cases. Seele proposes the heterogeneous forest network, a blockchain ecosystem comprised of subnets optimized for different use cases. Subnets can handle different service scenarios independently and can interact with each other through cross-chain and cross-domain protocols. This network is secure, efficient, and compatible with current blockchain ecosystems. It presents an overarching vision for the future Internet of Value. The SEELE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. Seele has completed a chain swap where the contract address migrated from 0xb1eef147028e9f480dbc5ccaa3277d417d1b85f0 to 0xb1e93236ab6073fdac58ada5564897177d4bcc43 “

Seele-N Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

