Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.28

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.28 and last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 5746 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.87.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SEKEY. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seiko Epson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Seiko Epson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -864.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Seiko Epson had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Seiko Epson Co. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SEKEY)

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

