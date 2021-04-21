Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.57

Shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and traded as low as $11.25. Select Bancorp shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 82,693 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

The firm has a market cap of $204.39 million, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Select Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $42,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 850,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 37,687 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 315,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 37,590 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLCT)

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

