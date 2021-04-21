Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.57

Shares of Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.57 and traded as low as $11.25. Select Bancorp shares last traded at $11.60, with a volume of 82,693 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.
The firm has a market cap of $204.39 million, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.
In other news, CEO William L. Hedgepeth bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.55 per share, with a total value of $42,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,759.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 850,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,052,000 after acquiring an additional 37,687 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 315,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 37,590 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 303.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Select Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLCT)
Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
