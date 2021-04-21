Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) is Tributary Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Tributary Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,786 shares during the period. Selective Insurance Group accounts for 2.3% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $29,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,308,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,668,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,431,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 180,661 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

SIGI stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.89. 1,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,268. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $77.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

