Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th.

SIGI stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,268. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $42.14 and a 12 month high of $77.84. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.81 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,308,000 after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,668,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after acquiring an additional 180,661 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

