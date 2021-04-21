SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 14.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SEMR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEMrush presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Shares of SEMrush stock opened at $15.67 on Monday. SEMrush has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $18.12.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

SEMrush Company Profile

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

