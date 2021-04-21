SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) dropped 4.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.52 and last traded at $14.99. Approximately 1,367 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 596,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

SEMR has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

