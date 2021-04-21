Service Properties Trust (SVC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on May 20th

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

Service Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of -1.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Service Properties Trust to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 2.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $4.36 and a 1-year high of $13.92. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.04.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Service Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.67.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

