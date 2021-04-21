SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,934 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $530,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE IBM traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $141.93. 318,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,549,186. The company has a market cap of $126.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $139.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.49 and a 200 day moving average of $124.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

IBM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.