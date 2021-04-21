SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Buys 943 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 2.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.32.

BAC stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.47. 1,200,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,735,387. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.38. The stock has a market cap of $331.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

