SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Has $2.02 Million Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,173 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Unilever by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Unilever by 28,565.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth about $31,211,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,203,000.

Unilever stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.66. 94,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,801. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $49.75 and a fifty-two week high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.33%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

