SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,204. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average of $126.87. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $84.76 and a one year high of $140.87.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.